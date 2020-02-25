Minnesota City solar energy garden approved by the Winona County Board

The Winona County Board approved the creation of a solar garden in Minnesota City, even after the planning commission initially recommended the board decline the proposal.

The nine-acre land is owned by Darwin and Susan Denzer. The garden will be developed by Novel Energy Solutions LLC and could provide power for about 225 homes.

Those interested in using the electricity from this project will subscribe through Xcel Energy. This subscription will enable customers to receive credits on their energy bills.

The project was originally recommended to be declined, in part because not all of the information was submitted until after it was examined by the commission.

Once it reached the board, it was revealed how the solar garden would be positioned on the land, along with other factors, which influenced the decision to let the garden be developed.

Information was also presented to the board showing property around the property will likely not lose value because of this garden.

To protect neighboring properties from having a close view of the solar garden, greenery will be planted along the boundary.

A public hearing was held about the project Tuesday and the garden received support.

