{{featured_button_text}}

The Minnesota City Community Readers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at City Hall, 149 Mill St., Minnesota City.

The book being discussed is “The Two-Family House” by Lynda Cohen Loigman.

All readers are invited whether or not they’ve read the book. Copies of “The Tiger’s Wife” by Tea Obreht will be available to take home, to be discussed at the Feb. 27 meeting.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.