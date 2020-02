The Minnesota City Community Readers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at City Hall, 149 Mill St., Minnesota City.

The book to be discussed is "The Tiger's Wife" by Tea Obreht, and all readers are invited to attend regardless of whether they have read the book.

Copies of the next book to read, "The Girl in the Green Sweater" by Chrysta Chiger and Daniel Paisner, will be handed out to be discussed at the March 26 meeting.

