Minnesota City history open house set

The Minnesota City Historical Association and the Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will hold an Open House at the First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill Street, on Saturday, April 30, beginning at 10 a.m.

Visitors are invited to view the church interior and view the MCHA Archives. Items on display include historic photos, articles, and artifacts from the 170-year history of Minnesota City. The building is handicapped accessible. Visitors also may stop by the 1870 Maybury school bell structure.

