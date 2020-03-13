You are the owner of this article.
Minnesota City Historical Association meeting planned
Minnesota City Historical Association meeting planned

The Minnesota City Historical Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 14 in City Hall, 149 Mill St., Minnesota City. The discussion will focus on the progress made on the 1870 school bell structure project and plans for a spring presentation.

