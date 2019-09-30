The city of Winona is set to host a Minnesota House of Representatives mini-session Wednesday through Friday, which will include many events open to the public in Winona, Austin and Rochester, along with other communities in the area.
Many roundtable discussions and public hearings that will cover a range of topics will be open to the public during the three-day visit.
The House members will not only learn about the community through these public events, but also through tours and other activities. These tours and activities will not be open to the public.
Check out a list of some of the main events and opportunities for the community to be involved in the mini-session:
Wednesday
On Wednesday, members of the House will be traveling among the three cities.
In Austin, the subcommittee on elections will be hosting a public hearing on the 2020 Census preparation and redistricting. The hearing will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Austin City Hall.
A public hearing on Rochester’s clean energy initiatives is planned for noon at the University of Minnesota-Rochester campus.
Next, when visiting Rochester, the health and human service, health and human services policy, and long-term care committees will hold a public informational hearing on prescription drug prices at the University of Minnesota-Rochester campus. The hearing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m.
Thursday
Winona Senior High School teachers and students, along with Winona State University faculty and students, will have the opportunity to enjoy a breakfast and community conversation with the education finance, education policy, early childhood and finance higher education committees Thursday morning. It will be followed with a tour of the newly opened Winona State University Education Village. This event will not be open to the public.
At 8 a.m., a roundtable discussion with the jobs and economic development and the greater Minnesota jobs and economic development committees and Project FINE and the REACH Program will be open to the public at the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce. The discussion will focus on economic and workforce development.
A roundtable discussion that is open to the public will be held in the Winona County Courthouse during the judiciary finance and civil law and public safety and criminal justice reform finance and policy committees’ morning visit to the courthouse. The Winona County attorney and chair of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council will attend. The discussion will focus on criminal justice reform, the planning for a family treatment court in Winona, along with the Juvenile Diversion program, re-entry program and probation.
The taxes and property taxes committees will hold a public information hearing about local property taxes at the Winona City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Rising costs and the impact those costs have on the community will be discussed during the hearing.
A public presentation by Winona State University on Adverse Childhood Experiences, along with a roundtable discussion about Families First Prevention Services Act implementation at the Winona County Office Building, are set for 8 a.m. to noon.
The Minnesota State College Southeast campus in Winona will host a community conversation about bridges to post-secondary education opportunities, and at Saint Mary’s University campus there will be a community conversation about higher education from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
A public roundtable will be focused on pollinators and plastics at the Stark Hall Auditorium between 1:30 to 6 p.m.
Local transportation issues will be discussed during a public hearing at the Winona City Hall from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
According to the agenda, a public hearing with presentations and testimony will focus on child care and the shortage of it in the area. The hearing will be held at the Winona County History Center from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
In Caledonia, a public informational hearing will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons Community Center about local property taxes and what costs are increasing and the impact those increases will have on the community.
Two public roundtable discussions will be held in Rushford from 1:30 to 6 p.m., with one focusing on broadband development and disaster aid and the other focusing on energy policy and initiatives.
Friday
Concluding the mini-session on Friday will be a community meet and greet at the Winona Bandshell from 8 to 11 a.m. and, from 9 to 11 a.m. will be a public meeting with community leaders, House leadership and the Ways and Means committee members.
For a full agenda, visit www.scribd.com/document/427285233/Mini-Session-Agenda.
