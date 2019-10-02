The Minnesota House of Representatives has updated and made changes to the agenda for the upcoming mini session.
The most prominent change made is that the public meet and greet previously scheduled for Friday at the Winona bandshell has been canceled.
Time adjustments have been made to many of the public hearings and roundtables, giving them more exact starting times:
Wednesday
- Public hearing on the 2020 Census preparation and redistricting, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Austin City Hall
Public hearing on Rochester clean energy initiatives, noon to 2 p.m. at the University of Minnesota-Rochester
Public informational hearing on prescription drug prices, 2 to 4 p.m. at the University of Minnesota-Rochester
Thursday
Public roundtable focused on economic development initiatives in Winona, with presentations from the REACH Program, Winona CareerForce Center, Winona Workforce Board, and Project FINE, 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce
Public presentation on Adverse Childhood Experiences community education and trauma-informed services by Winona State University. Roundtable discussion with county human services staff regarding implementation of the Families First Prevention Services Act, 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Winona County Office Building
Public informational hearing on local property taxes, including testimony and discussion on what costs are increasing the most and the impact on the community, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Winona City Hall
Public informational hearing on local property taxes, including testimony and discussion on what costs are increasing the most and the impact on the community, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Community Center
Public community conversation about bridges to post-secondary education opportunities, 1:45 to 2:55 p.m. at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona
Public community conversation about higher education, 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. at Saint Mary's University
Public roundtable discussion with community/student input on pollinators and plastics, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at WSU's Stark Hall Auditorium
Public hearing on local transportation issues in Winona and the SE Minnesota region, 1:45 to 5 p.m. at Winona City Hall
Childcare in Greater Minnesota public hearing with presentations and testimony on the child-care shortage in Minnesota including informational overviews, economic impacts, and public testimony. Following the childcare discussion will be presentations from DEED on Greater MN grant programs and the city of Winona on their Mayor’s Task Force on Housing, followed by the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center to discuss housing issues for those with mental health disorders in SE Minnesota, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Winona County History Center
Friday
Public meeting of House leadership and the Ways and Means committee members meet with City of Winona community leaders, 9 to 11 a.m. at Winona City Hall
For a full agenda, visit https://www.scribd.com/document/428317881/Mini-Session-Media-Agenda-UPDATED-10-1-19.
