Miller: Winona County vaccine allotment to increase; MDH: County trails neighbors

While last week’s COVID-19 vaccine allotment had been a two-thirds decrease compared to the previous week in Winona County, it seems this week will be a much welcomed improvement.
Sen. Jeremy Miller, who represents the Winona County area, said in a statement Monday, “I want to commend the Department of Health for listening to the concerns of local health officials across the state and increasing allotments for distributors who have conducted successful and rapid vaccine rollouts.
“I am still hopeful MDH will begin providing additional long-term guidance that distributors can use for better planning, but it is an encouraging sign that the department responded to local officials’ concerns so rapidly.
“I also want to express my sincere appreciation to public health officials and health care professionals across the state for their tireless efforts in distributing the Covid-19 vaccine.“
Winona County is currently trailing behind its neighbors when it comes to percentage of the population vaccinated, but it’s not a sign of a lack of vaccination support and doses from the state, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday.
With 31.6% of residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, Winona County is behind every one of its Minnesota neighbors, with Houston County at 35%, Fillmore County at 36.4%, Olmsted County at 38.6%, and Wabasha County at 37.3%.
That may seem surprising at first consideration, as MDH last week stated, after dropping Winona County’s vaccine allotment for last week, given that the county’s local public health had received the second highest amount of doses per capita so far compared to every other local public health department statewide.
But MDH’s Doug Schultz, an information officer, explained in an email Friday that Winona Health’s, Gundersen’s and Hy-Vee’s vaccine doses play a large role too, similar to how health organizations like Mayo would play a role in Olmsted County’s vaccinations.
Schultz continued on, adding, “The percent of total population vaccinated is dependent on a variety of factors – how many people are eligible in the county, for example, such as health care workers and those 65 or older. Some residents of Winona may have a provider of choice located outside of the county.
“While we are hopeful about a growing supply of vaccine, we still do not have enough vaccine to meet demand. As long as that remains true, we will continue to look at the data and make sure all Minnesotans have fair access to the vaccine we are receiving,” he said.