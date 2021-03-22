Miller: Winona County vaccine allotment to increase; MDH: County trails neighbors

While last week’s COVID-19 vaccine allotment had been a two-thirds decrease compared to the previous week in Winona County, it seems this week will be a much welcomed improvement.

Sen. Jeremy Miller, who represents the Winona County area, said in a statement Monday, “I want to commend the Department of Health for listening to the concerns of local health officials across the state and increasing allotments for distributors who have conducted successful and rapid vaccine rollouts.

“I am still hopeful MDH will begin providing additional long-term guidance that distributors can use for better planning, but it is an encouraging sign that the department responded to local officials’ concerns so rapidly.

“I also want to express my sincere appreciation to public health officials and health care professionals across the state for their tireless efforts in distributing the Covid-19 vaccine.“

Winona County is currently trailing behind its neighbors when it comes to percentage of the population vaccinated, but it’s not a sign of a lack of vaccination support and doses from the state, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday.

