Miller: Senate’s $681 million tax relief bill provides meaningful relief

The Minnesota Senate today approved a $681 million tax relief bill aimed at jumpstarting the economy and helping workers and small business owners recover from COVID-19.

The comprehensive legislation delivers tax relief and reform without raising taxes.

Tax plans from House Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz have proposed more than $1 billion in tax hikes.

“It has been a challenging year for Minnesota workers and small businesses,” said Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona). “The federal government’s Covid assistance programs helped, but many of them are still financially uncertain. Rather than raising taxes, the Senate is focused on providing broad tax relief to support these folks through the remainder of the pandemic and beyond. I’m proud of the bipartisan work in the Minnesota Senate to help provide this much-needed relief to small businesses and individuals across the state.”

Several key initiatives include full conformity to federal tax rules for the forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans many businesses used to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a bipartisan compromise allowing those who need relief most to exclude a portion of their pandemic unemployment benefits from their taxes.