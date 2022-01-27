Miller, Senate GOP announce session priorities

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Senate Republicans held a news conference Wednesday to announce session priorities to get Minnesota on “The Right Track.” Their focus this session will be on affording everyday life, reducing crime, and empowering parents.

“We are hearing from folks across the state and people are concerned. Crime is up, kids are falling behind, and record inflation is eating away at family budgets. Things are moving in the wrong direction and Senate Republicans are focused on solutions to get Minnesota back on the Right Track,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller of Winona.

“We will fund more police officers and hold criminals accountable to reduce crime. We’ll empower parents to be partners in their kids’ education so they can catch up and meet expectations after nearly two years of disrupted learning. We will provide permanent, ongoing tax relief so people have more money in their pockets after every paycheck. Finally, we will make it a priority to eliminate the social security tax to provide relief to senior citizens,” Miller said.

The state’s projected $7.7 billion surplus will be one of the most discussed items in St. Paul. Following stubborn and record inflation, Senate Tax Committee Vice-Chair Julia Coleman pitched a series of tax cuts targeted to working Minnesotans, families, and seniors to help them afford their everyday life.

“Government bank accounts are doing well but my constituents are paying for it and their bank accounts are getting squeezed. Minnesotans aren’t a never-ending ATM for a government spending spree—they drive our economy and they paid for the surplus,” Coleman said.

Minnesota Republicans passed billions in tax cuts in the last five years, stopped Walz’s tax increases, and passed the first income rate tax cuts in 20 years. “Minnesotans deserve a break, and Senate Republicans will continue the fight for meaningful and permanent tax relief,” she concluded.

Record violent crime levels are dominating the headlines. Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee Chair Warren Limmer addressed the urgent need to increase police presence, provide the tools and resources to fight crime, and recruit and retain police officers.

“We know our law enforcement departments are challenged more than ever before. Sadly, the political leadership in some of our major cities has led to massive reductions in police personnel. To address this crisis, we will work with law enforcement agencies to create incentive and retention policies to help them fill their open positions and restore the peace in our communities,” Limmer said.

“We intend to remember the victims first before we make public policy. The highest priority of any government is to ensure safety for our citizens. The actions of a few prosecutors are destroying that mission,” Limmer concluded.

The closure of schools due to COVID has been an eye-opening experience for parents across the state. “Parents, overnight, became teachers for their children. The stress of working from home, managing your kids’ distance learning, and trying to stay safe in a pandemic was exhausting for them,” Sen. Roger Chamberlain said. Chamberlain is chair of the Senate Education Committee.

“This year, we will keep our education policies simple and get schools back to the basics: meeting reading and math scores. Too many kids are still behind from COVID learning loss. That needs to be our school’s top priority,” he said.

Republicans propose increasing transparency and accountability in school to the parents, and empowering parents to be active partners in their child’s education. “Parents have seen what is happening in the classroom because that classroom was the kitchen table. And they didn’t like what they saw. We will empower parents as informed advocates and partners to ensure kids are meeting their educational goals and get future generations on the Right Track,” Chamberlain said.

Miller said, “We know our past policies to rein in spending, reduce taxes, and expand the economy have worked even with a divided legislature. We are going to continue proposing solutions to get Minnesota back on the Right Track, including making communities safer, giving kids the best opportunities to be successful, and putting more money in the pockets of Minnesotans.”

Senate Republicans have had control of the Senate since 2017.

