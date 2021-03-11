Miller: Senate approves "urgent resources' for businesses, Minnesotans

The Minnesota Senate on Thursday approved a bipartisan bill to provide substantial tax relief to Minnesota businesses and individuals for federal assistance they received during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many small businesses and individuals depended on federal Covid assistance to make it through this past year,” said Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona). “The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans provided small businesses with urgent resources to help keep their workforce employed during the pandemic and the additional unemployment insurance helped individuals through these incredibly difficult and uncertain times. I’m proud of the bipartisan work in the Minnesota Senate to help provide this much-needed relief to small businesses and individuals across the state.

The bill contains two main components:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• The bill protects businesses by exempting federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans from state taxes. These emergency loans, issued by the federal government last year to help businesses struggling to survive the Covid-19 pandemic, are not subject to federal taxes; the Senate bill would conform Minnesota tax laws to federal rules.