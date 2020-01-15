Bob Deter, a retired financial executive who has been a mentor for seven years, became a mentor in the Miller Mentoring program at Winona Area Public Schools because he wanted “to have a positive impact on a young person’s life.”
When he meets with his student, Bob says they spend time getting caught up on their lives, do homework together if needed, then end with a board game or a computer game.
“It’s a lot of fun and rewarding to interact with young people,” Bob says. “You bring them observations that they might not have experienced yet.”
The Miller Mentoring program, which has a presence at both Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School, promotes and nurtures the relationship between mentor and student. To learn more about the program or to apply to become a mentor, visit winonaschools.org/miller-mentoring.
