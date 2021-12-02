Miller Ingenuity gives back through annual employee charitable giving campaign

As part of Miller Ingenuity’s annual Employee Giving/Volunteer Campaign, nominations for charitable organizations were solicited via an all-employee survey, and two organizations, Team Vogel vs. Cancer and Winona Area Toys for Kids, were selected by employees as the beneficiaries.

During a recent campaign celebration, it was announced that employees raised and pledged $7,556.00, with the company matching that amount, for a total of $15,112 to be split among the two organizations. Shortly after the check presentation, an additional donation came through to increase the amount raised for each organization to $8,461 bringing the grand total to $16,922 and surpassing the company’s goal.

The employee-driven campaign, now in its sixth year, has raised close to $85,000 through employee cash donations, payroll deduction pledges, and the company match. The current campaign saw an impressive 74% employee participation rate.

“I am very proud of our team of employees for continuously going above and beyond in their efforts to help our community organizations,” said Steve Blue, President and CEO of Miller Ingenuity. “Their dedication to upholding our company values continues to inspire me every year. The organizations that we fundraise for are still feeling a great impact from the pandemic. It is important for our Winona community to support them in any way that they can so that we continue to receive these important resources and services. I hope that our employee giving campaign will inspire other local companies and community leaders to do the same.”

