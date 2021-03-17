Miller: County vaccine allotment cut by two-thirds, state must offer guidance

Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today encouraged the Minnesota Department of Health to provide more long-term guidance to cities and counties regarding vaccine distribution.

Winona County this week learned that its weekly vaccine allotment was reduced by two-thirds due to the county’s effective distribution program.

“Winona County has had a very successful Covid-19 vaccine rollout. They should be commended for doing such a tremendous job," said Miller. ”But this effectiveness has actually backfired because MDH has now lowered Winona County on the priority list and reduced their vaccine allotment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I’m disappointed by MDH’s decision to slash the vaccine allotment to Winona County. Instead of praising the county for their incredibly efficient process, MDH is penalizing them. I have also heard from local officials who are concerned about the week-to-week guidance they are currently receiving from the Department. They would much prefer longer lead times because it would give them more time to plan accordingly.

"I encourage MDH to address these concerns and to provide more long-term guidance to cities and counties, so they can create plans to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0