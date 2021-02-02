Miller applauds governor's move to get vaccine to more seniors

Minnesota Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) issued the following statement in response to Gov. Walz’s announcement that 35,000 doses of the COVID vaccine would be sent to 100 additional sites across the state, allocated specifically for seniors.

It was also announced the nine pilot sites throughout the state will be decreased to three under the governor’s updated plan.

Miller said: “I wrote a letter to Governor Walz on January 13 urging him to consider all available options to get the Covid-19 vaccines rapidly distributed across the state and to ensure accessibility for eligible Minnesotans, so I welcome the change of direction he announced on Monday.

"The most important thing is getting seniors and our most at risk individuals to the front of the line, and I encourage the governor to work with the legislature and health experts moving forward to make sure we reach that goal.”

Senate Republicans on Monday morning announced their “Seniors First” plan, aiming to persuade the governor to update and expedite vaccination plans to make all seniors the top priority for receiving vaccinations.