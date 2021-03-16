Mille introduces bill to fund Minnesota’s share of rail infrastructure upgrades

Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) has introduced a bipartisan bill that would fund the state’s share of a significant overhaul of southeast Minnesota rail infrastructure.

Last fall, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved a $31.8 million grant for infrastructure improvements in Wisconsin and Minnesota on the Canadian Pacific’s Soo Line serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis-St. Paul, including communication and signaling, extensions of rail sidings, improvements of at-grade crossings, extensions of yard lead track, and reconstruction and modification of new turnouts and mainline track.

The improvements would provide significant freight rail upgrades and further the development of additional passenger rail service between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.

The federal grant requires a state match. Wisconsin and Amtrak have already committed their shares of funding, leaving Minnesota as the only uncommitted partner.

