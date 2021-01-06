 Skip to main content
MiLBA: 'We are and have been ready to open our doors'
alert top story

MiLBA: 'We are and have been ready to open our doors'

Minnesota green-lights youth sports games starting Jan. 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks from the Governor's Reception room at the State Capitol earlier this year to discuss his response to COVID-19.

 Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

Tony Chesak, Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association executive director, issued the following statement in response to Gov. Tim Walz's announcement of new guidance for indoor service at bars and restaurants:

"As the numbers in Minnesota have been trending very favorably for a dial turn to the right, we appreciate Governor Walz recognizing how seriously our bars and restaurants are taking the pandemic and that keeping our customers and staff members safe is a top priority by turning the dial for indoor dining and service. We will continue to work with the Governor and the Legislature on quick and decisive relief for these struggling businesses. We are and have been ready to open our doors. Welcome back, Minnesota!"

The Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA) represents Minnesota’s small, family-owned liquor retailers, both on-sale (of bars and restaurants) and off-sale (at liquor stores).

