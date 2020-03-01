Midwest Indoor Storage claims old Winona Bowl property, partial opening expected in April

El-Sawaf said the units provided by Midwest also have dehumidification, which helps keep items dry, and have cameras monitoring their facilities at all times.

Another bonus is people are likely to spend less time in inclement weather while they are moving in their belongings, should they be unfortunate enough to find themselves moving on a stormy or uncomfortable day.

“That’s a really nice thing about the climate-control units; you’ll walk in and you’ll be able to put all your things inside here in the hallways until you move it to your unit,” El-Sawaf said. “So you’re not going to be outside for very long. When you’re working and unloading into a climate-controlled unit, this protects you from the weather.”

Though there is very little downside to indoor storage units, El-Sawaf admits they are more expensive than standard, non-climate controlled storage units.

“They tend to be 30% to 40% more expensive than your standard non-climate-controlled (storage unit),” El-Sawaf said. “Our pricing is about $120 (per month) for a 10-by-10 unit, and you’re looking at about $60 to $80 for non-climate controlled.”