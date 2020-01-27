Mid West Music Fest organizers have announced a packed lineup of well-established and up-and-coming acts — including The Shackletons, King Pari, The People Brothers Band and Charlie Parr — for this year's festival May 1 and 2.
New headliners for 2020 include “psychedelic-bloos” band The Minks, old-time Americana chanteuse Sierra Ferrell, and funk band The Stoop Kids – all from Nashville.
Other top performers include Nooky Jones frontman Cameron Kinghorn and PHO guitarist Joe Paris Christensen’s new soul band King Pari, Michigan-based garage rock duo Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish, Madison Afro-Peruvian ensemble Golpe Tierra, First Ave.‘s Best New Band choice Mae Simpson and special performances by Horseshoes and Handgrenades principle songwriters Adam Greuel and Russell Pedersen and a listening room session duo The Lowest Pair from Olympia, Washington.
Fan favorites The People Brothers Band, Charlie Parr, The Gully Boys, General B and the Wiz, Karate Chop, Silence, The Shackletons, and The Mammoths from Austin, Texas, all return for another year.
The 2020 festival will highlight a special Live at the Levee event Saturday May 2, in partnership with WNB Financial, Elizabeth Callender King Foundation, Winona Community Foundation, Music-MPLS and WINONArts.
The free event will feature a Family Stage, the 2nd Annual UKE Fest, and a Student Stage with solo and band performances, Dangerous Fun circus show, Main ReACTion Improv!, Winona Little Warriors Drumline, and I Threw A Chair, the house band from Imagine That! Studios, a crossroads art gallery in downtown Kansas City providing services for artists with developmental disabilities.
You have free articles remaining.
Returning for the free Live at the Levee event will be the Mid West Music Fest Artisan Market, a chance for kids (of all ages) to join the band through Solar Suitcase Musik, puppets with Dr. Bob, a skateboarding demo by Anthem Skatepark and Board Shop, a free-play area for kids, and a kid’s kung-fu session.
The fest will also be partnering with local health and wellness providers (Muddy Waters Yoga and Manitou Center) as part of a mental-health initiative to present morning sessions of mindfulness, qigong and yoga.
With the help of mental-health partners MPR - Call to Mind, Dissonance, YMCA - La Crosse, WSU Active Minds, the fest will host conversations with some artists on mental health before their sets, and provide a sober green room alternative for artists during the festival weekend.
Outdoor activities will include the first-ever MWMF Kickball Game, a bike ride with Pedal for the People, and a chance to climb Sugarloaf with WSU Outdoor Education & Recreation Center. Prairie Island Campground will be offering special ticket packages for fest goers.
In order to fulfill its mission as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and to keep ticket prices low, Mid West Music Fest relies on donor support. If interested in donating to Mid West Music Fest, contact managing director Abby Lee at abby@midwestmusicfest.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.