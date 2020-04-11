Mid West Music Fest moves online for its 2020 event amid COVID-19 concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mid West Music Fest will bring music to audiences in a new way this year: virtually.

After organizers announced that the annual festival in Winona had been postponed for this year amid COVID-19 concerns, organizers decided the safest option is to move things online.

The lineup, which will perform digital concerts May 8-9, will include many of the acts that were already planned for the in-person festival. A final list of acts is yet to be released for this new version of the event, named Mid West Music Fest at Home.

Acts on the original in-person lineup included The Shackletons, Charlie Parr and Sierra Ferrell, along with many others.

The performances will be available on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, thanks to help from Treedome and the WinonArts initiative.

MWMF organizers said on their website: “Music is bringing the world together right now, feeding our souls and helping us heal. We feel this is not only a way for us to contribute to that effort, but also to support musicians who are largely not able to perform and make a living during this time.”

The artists will be paid through a MN Legacy Amendment grant and the support of Winona and La Crosse sponsors.