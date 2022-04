Mid West Music Fest kicks off Friday in Winona

Mid West Music Fest, once again back fully in-person, kicks off Friday in Winona with multiple area big name acts on its roster.

Popular names in the two-day festival's lineup include, but are by far not limited to, Polica, Haley, The Shackletons, Bad Bad Habits, Graveyard Club and Mike Munson.

There will be performances Friday evening and throughout Saturday on eight stages throughout Winona, including at Levee Park's main and side stages, along with at No Name Bar, Island City Brewing Company, Eagles Club, Peter's Biergarten on the Discovery Stage, Blooming Grounds Cafe, and Acoustic Cafe.

Other activities during the festival will include a Maker's Market from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Levee Park, Yoga on the Levee at 9 a.m. Saturday, and a guided hike at 10 a.m. Saturday around Bluffside Trails, with participants meeting at Holzinger Lodge.

MWMF does require all attendees to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event starting.

Masks are encouraged by the festival's organizers, but masks are not required.

Tickets can be purchased online at midwestmusicfest.org or at Levee Park.

More details about the event, including a full schedule, can also be found on the Mid West Music Fest website.

The Mid West Music Fest will also be held in La Crosse this year on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

