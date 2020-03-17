You are the owner of this article.
Mid West Music Fest in Winona postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Music fans will have to wait a bit longer for the annual Mid West Music Fest, originally scheduled for May 1-2.

The festival has been postponed until an undetermined date amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are exploring options for rescheduling the event and will notify everyone as soon as we know more about getting the fest rescheduled,” Mid West Music Fest organizers stated in a release Tuesday.

The festival was expected to include acts such as The Shackletons, King Pari, The People Brothers Band and Charlie Parr.

It will be the 11th year of the event.

For more information and updates about Mid West Music Fest, visit midwestmusicfest.org.

