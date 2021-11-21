Michelle Wieser: A new space for interdisciplinary learning

This fall we unveiled Aquinas Hall, a beautiful and completely renovated building on our Winona Campus. With state-of-the-art technology, large windows, an outdoor classroom, modular furniture, and plenty of space for study and discovery, the building is a popular spot for students and faculty alike.

As beautiful as the space is, what’s more exciting to me as an academic dean is the interdisciplinary learning that the building facilitates.

More than half of our students are currently business or science-related majors, and Aquinas Hall was built for them, as well as the other interrelated disciplines like nursing, psychology and computer science.

Saint Mary’s knows that in solving long-standing societal issues, the world needs experts from various perspectives and disciplines to weigh in — and ultimately come up with solutions. Interdisciplinary efforts are ever critical, as no one discipline holds all the answers.

STEM researchers can provide scientific solutions, psychology researchers can generate insight into behavior, and business experts can weigh in on disciplines like finance and marketing. Together, these academic and research areas can come up with new ideas and influence innovative products, services or solutions.

One prime example of this has been in response to COVID-19. The solutions to curbing this pandemic have required science to obtain knowledge about the virus and create vaccines and treatments. Also needed has been psychology and communications to understand how to best approach and message populations with strong and diverging opinions about COVID-19. Business acumen has helped market products, conduct research and analyze data.

In addition to multiple disciplines needed to solve our most complex problems is the increased need for innovation, which relies on critical thinking and entrepreneurial skills. These skills are developed in classrooms and brought to the workplace by well-prepared students. This takes a balance between textbook study and hands-on learning. Supplementing soft skills with analytical understanding and application proficiencies fosters student leadership development.

Our new makerspace is already being utilized for everything from stained glass construction to 3-D printing and beyond. We know students learn more by doing than by seeing. Our multimedia studio is a creative space for videos and podcasts, our simulation and control rooms allow our students to safely learn and observe, and our psychology, science, computer and business labs provide tools for students to practice and learn skills they are studying in lectures and readings.

Creating this revolutionary and dynamic learning space is one way we are further preparing student leaders to meet the needs of tomorrow. Another is by focusing on character development. We wouldn’t be who we say we are as a Lasallian Catholic University without making sure our students are skilled and knowledgeable — as well as lead ethical lives grounded in values and respect for all people.

The addition of this new building also provides us with new opportunities for area businesses and organizations to be a part of our educational experience. I invite our broader community members to reach out to us with ideas for collaboration and hands-on interdisciplinary learning. Sharing our experiences, knowledge and resources today puts us all one step closer to the solutions we’ll need tomorrow.

Michelle Wieser is Dean of Business and Technology at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0