Merchants Bank’s Dawn Stenberg gains Minnesota Housing honor

Dawn Stenberg, mortgage lender, was named a Top Producing Loan Officer by Minnesota Housing at the Silver Level for her Single Family homeownership program loan production volume during 2021.

“Being a mortgage lender is incredibly rewarding for me personally,” shared Stenberg. “The most fulfilling moments are when I have customers in my office who are nervous or hesitant about getting approved and we are able to make their home ownership dreams come true. Those tears of joy are when I know we have accomplished our mission.”

Minnesota Housing participating lenders and their Top Producers are committed to helping homebuyers build equity and wealth through successful homeownership, so that all Minnesotans live in a stable, safe home they can afford in a community of their choice.

“Our values really align with Minnesota Housing’s commitment and we at Merchants don’t take our role lightly,” explained Andrew Guzzo, Chief Banking Officer & President-Winona. “Being a partner in fulfilling homeownership dreams starts by educating our clients on all the options available to them — and if they’re not in a position to buy now, helping them understand what they may need to work on to get there.”

Minnesota Housing supports and strengthens homeownership by working with local loan officers like Stenberg to provide affordable homebuyer loans. Minnesota Housing is committed to “going big so all Minnesotans can go home.”

“We applaud Dawn and other Top Producing Loan Officers for their successful efforts to helping a record number of Minnesota families realize the dream of homeownership,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho.

The Merchants Bank Mortgage team, which can be found at www.merchantsbank.com/lenders, is comprised of more than 20 local mortgage lenders, available throughout our regional footprint, backed by our in-house mortgage processing, underwriting and loan servicing teams. In addition to traditional mortgage loans, Merchants mortgage lenders can assist with mortgage pre-approval, construction loans, and specialized mortgage programs such as VA, FHA, Rural Development and more, available through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Stenberg can be reached by calling (507) 457-1109 or emailing dmstenberg@merchantsbank.com.

