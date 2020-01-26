A group of staff members from Merchants Bank in Winona recently donated over 240 “Cheer-Up Boxes” to children at the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center and the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester.
The feat was made possible by an internal pledge drive that raised more than $18,000.
Since Merchants had surpassed its original goal of $13,000, $3,100 was given to the Ronald McDonald House.
Cheer-Up Boxes, which were supplied in a partnership with Cheeriodicals — a team-building organization that helps corporate teams give to patients in children and veteran hospitals — include age-appropriate and gender-specific magazines, coloring and activity books and more.
All this was done because of a desire to help those in need and to exemplify a “service before self” mentality.
“I just think that’s what’s in our nature,” training director Kristine Vulk said. “That’s what the culture of the company has always been — giving back to the community.”
Vulk added that Merchants wants everyone to feel represented and that each charitable contribution the bank makes leaves a purposeful impact.
Because of the efforts, Vulk said, this is the first time Mayo has received a sizable donation that every child in its care can benefit from.
The group of people who helped facilitate the donation, and raise the money necessary for it, were a part of Merchants’ “I Believe” Leadership class, a voluntary program that encourages employees to get involved and to have an influence on others.
Helping children and improving their lives in any way that they can is a clear motivating factor for why Merchants decided on Mayo’s Children’s Center and the Ronald McDonald House.
“We were able to hand-deliver a number of boxes to the children,“ credit support manager Ellen Morehouse said. “When they were opening the boxes, I think the joy on their face was reason enough for us to do what we did.”
“The smiles are what it was all about,” lending assistant team lead Mollie Brink added. “It was an amazing experience.”
While the next leadership class has yet to be selected, and its project with it, Vulk said a solid framework and expectation has been placed by the current class.
