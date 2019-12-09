A NAMI Connection peer support group for adults recovering from a mental illness meets on Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Peer Support Network Building, 122 W. 2nd St. in Winona.
Trained facilitators who are also in recovery lead NAMI Connection groups. The free group is sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota.
For more information, contact Judy at 507-450-0265
