May has been observed as Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States since 1949. It has never been more important than now to recognize that mental health is an essential component to one’s overall health and wellbeing and that mental illnesses are common and treatable. We all have an opportunity to learn ways to recognize when others (or ourselves) are struggling with their mental well-being. We can be the difference in the health of others.

According the National Institute of Mental Health, mental illnesses are commonplace, with nearly one if five adults and one in six youth in America living with a mental illness each year. It is that estimated 17.3 million adults in the United States experience at least one major depressive episode and 31.1% of adults will experience an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives. Approximately 50% of all lifetime mental illnesses begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24. It affects many people in our country and we have to do better in how we provide hope and recovery.

A number of factors create challenges when someone wants or reaches out for help, and getting what they need, when they need it the most. The average delay between onset of mental illness symptoms and treatment is 11 years. Someone on the average suffers for 11 years before getting help! The combinations of lack of awareness, poor/inadequate screening, social determinants of health (people having to make the choice between healthcare and food or housing), limited or no insurance, and lack of providers all negatively affects someone getting help timely. It all affects someone getting mental health care and in a manner, that best meets his or her unique needs.

This is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but we can start as a society with learning and becoming more aware of the emotional well-being (health) of others. We all are in some way impacted by untreated mental illness. Many rely on all of us to do better to increase access to care and help those in need of care to improve their mental health.

Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center is one of many options people have in the area for mental health and substance use disorder services and supports. The various agencies, services and supports available are there to serve others. All of us have an important role in supporting others who may be struggling with their mental health. All of us need to make it OK to get help when someone has the need to reach out to others. We collectively can reduce and end the stigma related to mental health treatment.

Help is always available through Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center’s 24/7 mental health crisis response program at 1-844-274-7472. Be the difference in the lives of others.

Erik Sievers is executive director of Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0