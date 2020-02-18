{{featured_button_text}}

Tim Hunter, CREST Regional Coordinator, invites community members living with mental-health concerns, as well as friends, families and staff to join in an Advocacy Training session from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at the VFW, 208 E. Third St., Winona.

This free session will teach effective ways to communicate the needs of those with mental-health concerns to local and state officials. The training is funded by a Winona County Community Support Program grant and cosponsored by Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Winona and Project COMPASS.

