Members honored at Winona County Old Settlers dinner
Haake and Bambenek

Roy Haake, left, stands with Old Settler President Bob Bambenek, right.
Myron and Neva Henderson

Myron and Neva Henderson.

The Winona County Old Settlers held its annual dinner on Feb. 22, with 250  attending.

Among them were Jane Soppa, 95, Roy Haake, 97, and Myron and Neva Henderson who have been married 70 years.

Old Settler President Bob Bambenek honored members at the meeting and dinner, held at Whalen's at Westfield in Winona.

Jane Soppa

Jane Soppa

 Kylie Mullen
