Melrose man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Joshua Munn reportedly posted about the incident on his Facebook account. He wrote ... “family marched on DC today it was extremely cool we did enter the Capitol building ... Second group there was no evidence from the protesters at all it all came from the police believe it or not.”

Other family members posted Facebook messages denying that the protests were violent. Tom Munn posted, “I can tell you, patriots NEVER made in to the chamber. There was violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control ... they were ANGRY.”

Kristi Munn posted: “These women stormed OUR capital and demanded OUR House and Country back!!!! They did not brake burn threaten swear push touch or hurt another American there today but they damn sure made their voice hear!!!”

An FBI investigator reached Kristi Munn at her Borger, Texas, residence by phone Jan. 26. The complaint says she denied going inside the Capitol or committing any acts of violence or vandalism.

All five family members face the same four charges. The FBI agent who investigated the case is based in northern Texas, and the complaint doesn’t reference a connection any of the five has to Wisconsin.

