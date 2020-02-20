You are the owner of this article.
Meeting to discuss nomination of Windom Park
The Heritage Preservation Commission will hold an informational meeting regarding the potential nomination of the Windom Park Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places at 5 p.m. Feb. 26 in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, 207 Lafayette St.

