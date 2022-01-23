Meet the Above & Beyond students in the Daily News

You’ll begin to meet the new class of Winona Daily News Above & Beyond students today, with the first story featuring Brandon Ross of Caledonia High School.

Other stories will follow, at least once a week, as we share nominations from schools in our region.

Above & Beyond, modeled after the La Crosse Tribune’s longstanding Extra Effort scholarship program, is back for good this year after two years on the sidelines. And like every year it will recognize high school seniors who have overcome obstacles and met challenges on their way to graduating and planning further education.

These are often remarkable stories of courage and persistence, and many times Above & Beyond may be the first award the student receives. But it is a special one, and it comes with a scholarship from area colleges or individual or organization donors.

In recent months we made a move that will make this award even more special. Above & Beyond is now partnering with the Winona Community Foundation, allowing anyone to make a gift toward the scholarships awarded through this unique program.

All contributions are welcome and will go directly toward growing the Above & Beyond Scholarship Fund with the ultimate goal of awarding larger scholarships to these extraordinary students.

“The students receiving the Above & Beyond award are truly inspirational,” said Nancy Brown, president/CEO of the Winona Community Foundation. “Any financial boost they receive will be one less obstacle for them to overcome in continuing their life journeys. The Winona Daily News Above & Beyond Scholarship Fund will provide the means for individuals and businesses to make tax-deductible contributions in support of these young people.”

It’s all a win-win, as I said when we announced the move to the foundation. It’s exciting to grow an important program that benefits local students with new community support.

It’s easy to donate, and gifts now qualify for tax deductions. To give online visit www.winonacf.org/donate.

Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987. Please contact the Foundation prior to making a gift of stock or mutual fund shares.

To date, we’ve received Above & Beyond student nominations from Houston, Lewiston-Altura, and Rushford-Peterson in addition to Caledonia, and have been told they are on the way soon from Winona Senior High School, Mabel-Canton, Cotter and Cochrane-Fountain City.

Thanks to our school contacts for sending in the nominations so we could begin reporting the stories. Nominations are due in full by the end of January, and all of our contacts were notified of that deadline in September.

We plan to honor the Daily News Above & Beyond students and their families at a scholarship ceremony May 11 at Winona State University.

Thanks to everyone involved with Above & Beyond. You are making an incredible difference, helping local students get a big lift toward their careers.

Bob Heisse is executive editor of the Daily News and the River Valley Media Group. He can be reached at bob.heisse@lee.net or 608-791-8285.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0