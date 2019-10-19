Registration is open for four new programs in Minnesota State College Southeast's Continuing Education department, to start in February.
These short-term, non-credit programs are designed to help people begin a career in health care, as classes have both lecture and hands-on components and will be available at both the Red Wing and Winona campuses.
The clinical medical assistant program, meeting the requirements to take the National Healthcareer Association Certified Clinical Medical Assistant examination, starts Feb. 18.
The EKG technician program, preparing students to take the ASPT-Electrocardiograph technician exam with practical, hands-on labs, begins Feb. 24.
The intravenous therapy program, focusing on anatomy, asepsis and the practical aspects of starting and running an IV, is appropriate for Phlebotomists, RNs and LPNs and begins Feb. 18.
The pharmacy technician program will prepare students to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board's exam and begins Feb. 25.
For more information about this programs and to register, visit www.southeastmn.edu/training or call 651-385-6320.
