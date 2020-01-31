{{featured_button_text}}

The Meadowlark Quartet will perform a free concert at Saint Mary's University beginning at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at 700 Terrace Heights, Winona.

The program will include the Haydn "Sunrise" String Quartet and the Mendelssohn String Quartet, Op. 80. To learn more about the program, or St. Mary's, visit smumn.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.