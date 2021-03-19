MDH: Winona County's local public health has received more doses per capita than most

As for other reasons behind the drop in vaccine allotment to Winona County, MDH’s director of infectious disease Kris Ehersmann said early Thursday in an email, “Winona has a lot of capacity to get shots into peoples’ arms quickly and requested more doses in previous weeks, while others were requesting less because of reaching saturation (meaning they reached targets of 70% of 65+ people with one or more dose), so we were able to meet their larger requests. This was to allow them to address some of their population needs, and they quickly used them, which is exactly the goal. As a result, 80% of people aged 65+ in Winona County have been vaccinated, higher than the statewide percentage. Now, other regions in both the metro and greater MN need doses to get caught up as well.”