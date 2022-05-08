MdDOT: Mankato Ave. construction is underway; more work will begin in mid-May

Construction started last month on the ¾-mile stretch of Hwy. 43/Mankato Avenue between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview St. Now through early November, Hoffman Construction, a Minnesota Department of Transportation contractor, is reconstructing the road to improve safety and reduce congestion.

Here is a look at the work being completed right now, and what’s to come later this month.

Current work

Between now and mid-May, construction is focused on the Hwy. 61/Hwy. 43 intersection and along Hwy. 61. The number of travel lanes there have been reduced temporarily. Please plan on longer travel times when driving through the area, and keep an eye out for turn lanes, zipper merge and lane closure signs in the work zone.

Crews have been building a temporary road on east side of Hwy. 61 to assist when roundabout work begins in mid-May.

Looking ahead

The work zone will get busier and traffic congestion will likely increase in mid-May. Starting in mid-May, work will move along the west side of Hwy. 43/Mankato Avenue. Crews will close access to the businesses on the west side of the street one at a time, leaving the remaining accesses open. Parks Avenue, near Dairy Queen and Winona Health, will be the first intersection that is temporarily closed during this phase of work.

Access to East Lake Boulevard near the corner of Hwy. 43/61 will also be closed beginning in mid-May, and there will be no through traffic on East Lake Boulevard. If you live on East

Michael Dougherty is director of public engagement and communications, Minnesota Department of Transportation, District 6.

