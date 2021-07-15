MDA awards $95,000 to combat noxious weeds

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has awarded $95,000 to combat noxious weeds across the state.

Twenty projects are being funded through the 2021 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant.

The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts and tribal nations, will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock or other property. There are currently 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.

Grant projects were awarded up to $5,000 to be spent in one year to support local activity.

Locally, Houston County Environmental Services was awarded $5,000 to control Japanese Hops along the Root River Corridor.

The MDA has awarded over $1 million since 2017 to local municipalities and tribal nations for projects that focus on noxious weeds throughout the state.

