The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts will feature Heidi Bacon's "The Beauty Around Us" exhibit throughout January, beginning with an opening reception with Bacon from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Valéncia Arts Center, 1164 W. Howard St., Winona.
Paintings of the Mississippi River, the Mantorville falls, wildlife and winter scenes will be on show.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
This activity has been made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support Grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.