MCA, Saint Mary’s presents ‘¡Paquita Paella!’

The Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts and the Saint Mary’s University Department of Fine and Performing Arts will present the Dance Repertory Company in “¡Paquita Paella!.”

The Dance Repertory Company presents an evening of inspiring and eclectic works with the re-staging of excerpts from the 1846 classical ballet, “¡Paquita!,” the premiere of a new contemporary dance work, and the re-staging of past DRC rhythm tap, hip-hop, modern dance, and jazz works — all with a Latin flair.

The cast of 17 dancers includes students from Saint Mary’s University and dancers from Winona and surrounding areas.

“¡Paquita Paella!” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8. On Saturday, April 9, the show is at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens.

Tickets may be purchased at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts office from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm and 3:45 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Fridays starting Monday, March 7. Payment via cash or check only. For more information about MCA or the DRC, visithttps://mca.smumn.edu/, e-mail mca@smumn.edu, “like” them on Facebook, or call 507-453-5500.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board operating support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

