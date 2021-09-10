Mayo study confirms effectiveness of monoclonal antibody combo, need for infusions increasing

“This truly now is affecting younger patients without comorbidities or any other underlying health problems. More so than the alpha variant did,” Malone says. “This is a much more easily spread variant and a much more devastating infection.”

There have been vaccinated patients treated at the Outpatient Therapy Center, but the number is lower than that of the unvaccinated.

“The delta variant still infects people (who are inoculated) but not to the serious degree — it’s very rare for someone to get hospitalized or in the ICU,” Malone says.

Having the outpatient treatment option, Malone says, is especially important as hospitals become more busy not just with COVID patients but overall.

“It’s even more imperative to be able to keep people out of the hospital and at home,” Malone says, noting people generally have an easier recovery at home, in familiar surroundings with family support.