Mayo, REP study finds health conditions among younger people a bigger factor in COVID risk than for older individuals

“Even by the time we did the study we knew older age was THE big risk factor in being hospitalized or dying from COVID infection but there are definitely people who are younger who are being hospitalized and dying from this...we wanted to see if there were some factors that were differentiating for them,” says St. Sauver.

Conditions like cancer and endocrine disorders, St. Sauver says, when occurring among younger persons “tend to be a little more serious, a little more severe, and that may make you at a higher risk for worse outcomes if you catch COVID at the same time.”

Among the older age groups, age “seems to trump any other condition you may have,” in terms of coronavirus risk severity, St. Sauver says, noting, “there is just something about being older that probably makes you more vulnerable. Having other conditions is a problem, but it’s probably more of a problem among the younger population.”

That mental health and developmental conditions increased risk was a surprise, St. Sauver says, and notes fellow researchers have hypothesized potential reasons including living in group homes where exposure may be greater, underlying health issues, or being less likely to keep up with preventative care or seek medical attention during earlier stages of illness.