Mayo, Gundersen sites honored by Wisconsin Hospital Association

The Wisconsin Hospital Association this week recognized health care facilities statewide for their charitable efforts and wellness initiatives during the pandemic, totaling nearly $1.9 billion in investments.

The WHA 2021 Community Benefits Report examined financial contributions made by state hospitals and health systems in the form of charitable care, subsidized health services and community health improvement services during 2020. In addition to funding, WHA also noted the education and awareness efforts of entities.

“The challenges COVID-19 has caused throughout the state’s entire health care system over the past 20 months have only motivated hospitals and health systems across Wisconsin to reaffirm their commitments to the communities they serve in innumerable ways,” said WHA president and CEO Eric Borgerding. “In response to the pandemic, Wisconsin hospitals have gone well beyond their walls to take up basic government and public health tasks, like community virus testing and vaccine administration.

“They are also having to fill growing gaps in non-hospital care, such as becoming de-facto nursing homes for the hundreds of dischargeable patients nursing home are not accepting. They do all this and much more, while continuing to respond to community emergencies, treat and heal serious disease, attend to accident victims and, of course, welcome new babies into the world.”

In the western region, Wisconsin facilities contributed $159,879,419 in community benefits, with Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System sites among those credited.

Mayo’s La Crosse and Sparta locations were acknowledged for their virtual options for connecting patients with family and telemedicine efforts, in addition to community forums and presentations. Two virtual COVID-19 forums, viewed by hundreds, according to WHA, featured experts in infectious disease and covered the virus, vaccines, and COVID treatments.

Mayo also hosted two “Coffee and Conversation” virtual presentations in collaboration with Misty’s Dance Unlimited. Pediatrics and behavioral health experts discussed helping families cope with the stress of the pandemic and answered questions on COVID safety and mental health.

Gundersen’s St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinic in Hillsboro was highlighted for developing its first drive-thru flu shot clinic. The hospital begins planning for the upcoming flu season the August prior, and with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, and pre COVID-vaccine, there were concerns about safely administering the influenza vaccine. It was unknown if demand for flu shots would increase, with the possibility of a “twindemic” occurring, or decrease given fears of potential COVID exposure when visiting a medical facility.

In effort to make the shots safer and more convenient, Gundersen St. Joseph’s used COVID-19 funding to operate three drive-thru flu shot clinics around town.

“Some folks rode through on four wheels, some on two wheels,” Carrie Krueger, RN, manager of Gundersen St. Joseph’s Clinics, says in the Community Benefits Report. “We had a couple of ATVs and even offered to fix a tire on one vehicle.”

Also recognized in Western Wisconsin were Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls, Tomah Health and Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua.

