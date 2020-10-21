Mayo, Gundersen administering record number of flu shots amid coronavirus pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We really want to push our community to get those flu vaccinations here now in October,” Gabrick said.

“It’s a good time of year to get vaccines and we’d really like our community to take advantage of this opportunity and be vaccinated and protected from the flu at the right time for the flu season.”

Gabrick admitted that residents should not expect immunization from COVID-19 if they get a flu vaccine.

“The jury is out on that yet,” Gabrick said, “but we definitely need to try to mitigate having people hospitalized for influenza when we have a lot of people being hospitalized for COVID. We just really need to make sure our community is well-protected so it can mitigate some of those stresses it puts on our healthcare system.”

Flu season in the U.S. generally occurs between October and May, and with COVID-19 arriving nationally in January 2020 and locally last March, it is indeterminate whether the coronavirus will ramp up in tandem with falling temperatures. It is possible to contract flu and the coronavirus simultaneously or in succession, and while both viruses can lead to pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, the coronavirus spreads quicker, is more contagious, is more likely to cause severe illness and lung damage and has a higher mortality rate.