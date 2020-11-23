 Skip to main content
Mayo Clinic opens registry for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Mayo Clinic opens registry for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Mayo Clinic Rochester

Mayo Clinic has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Registry for those interested in participating in upcoming vaccine clinical trials at Mayo in Rochester.

Worldwide, there are over 150 vaccine candidates in preclinical evaluation and over 40 in clinical trials. Individuals are invited to add their name to the Mayo Vaccine Registry for consideration for trial participation should they meet eligibility requirements. Trials will be held in Rochester over the coming months. 

"We are starting this registry now so that when the time comes, we are positioned to quickly reach out to individuals who may be interested in participating. Our goal is to ensure scientific advances benefit our patients as quickly as possible," says Dr. David Phelan, principal investigator of the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.

Mayo Clinic states it has consulted with local communities for input on engaging underrepresented minorities and high-risk groups in order to ensure diverse participation in the trial.

"We want to make sure that everyone in the community, including those who are most impacted by the pandemic, are aware of this registry and have the opportunity to decide if they want to be a part of it," says Dr. Irene Sia, Mayo Clinic health disparities researcher. 

To enroll in the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry visit https://src.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9yuiVrLY7I57ZI1 or call 507-293-3383. The form is available in seven languages. Mayo Clinic patients can also access the vaccine registry form via Patient Online Services on Mayo Clinic's patient portal.

This project is organized and funded by the Mayo Clinic Center for Clinical and Translational Science, which is supported by Clinical and Translational Science Award grant No. TL1 TR002380 from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

