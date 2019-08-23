LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Mayo Clinic Health System location in La Crescent will close this fall.
Patients will be encouraged to see providers in Caledonia, Minn., La Crosse and Onalaska, after the Nov. 22 closure, according to a press release Mayo sent late Friday afternoon.
“This was a difficult and well-considered decision. We are exploring ways that we can provide health-care services more efficiently and effectively while being good stewards of our resources,” said Michael A. Morrey, regional chairman of administration, Southwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.
“Consolidating the La Crescent practice to other locations nearby will provide our patients expanded care team access more aligned with our integrated Mayo Clinic care delivery, including greater accessibility to specialty care and other enhanced services,” Morrey said. Mayo Clinic Health System has informed the La Crescent staff affected by this decision.
Mayo hopes that these staff members will remain with the organization.
Mayo Clinic Health System will contact La Crescent patients during the coming weeks to ensure that they can transition their care to another Mayo Clinic Health System location as easily as possible.
“Mayo Clinic Health System has been a part of the La Crescent community for many years. We intend to maintain a vital presence in the future through improved access at nearby sites, digital platforms and other means,” Morrey said.“We want to thank our staff
for the many years of dedicated
care they have provided to our
patients in the La Crescent area.
We also want to thank the patients who have entrusted us with their care. ... Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to put into practice innovative solutions that work for individuals, families and communities.”
