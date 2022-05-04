May Jazz Jam assists Winona Outdoor Collaborative

In just one year, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $11,500 in total donations through the generosity of their Jazz Jam patrons.

In April, the Jazz Jam donated $1,000 to the Winona Friendship Center with many friends and family of retiring director Malia Fox joining in an afternoon of great music and fun.

On Sunday May 15 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Jazz Jam will be dedicated to the Winona Outdoor Collaborative’s 2022 Annual Campaign. Rooted in the beautiful Driftless Region of Southeastern Minnesota, the WOC reduces barriers to accessing the outdoors through inclusive, educational, collaborative programming and services. All donations will be matched by Island City Brewing and H3O – tripling everyone’s support of this vital community organization.

Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam! The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.

Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.

Come early to grab a beverage, grab a picnic table on the Island City patio, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio … all while showing your support for our community.

An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.

Nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website: http://H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html

More information about the Winona Outdoor Collaborative can be found at:

Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information.

