Since graduating from Minnesota State College Southeast’s accounting program in 1984, Daniel Matejka has advanced in his career to a leadership role as Goodview’s city administrator and has become a valued supporter of the college.
On Tuesday, May 14, he was honored with the “Outstanding Alumni of the Year — Winona” award at the MSC Southeast graduation ceremony in Winona. The award recognizes outstanding personal and professional achievement and service to others.
After graduating from Southeast in 1984, Matejka began his career in accounting for the Winona Area Public School District. Then in 1999, he became the business manager at the La Crescent-Hokah school district.
In 2006, he accepted the city administrator position in Goodview.
“He is an extraordinary leader for the city of Goodview and has built great relationships with his staff and everyone he works with on any given day,” Casie Johnson said in nominating Matejka for the award. “He is respected and admired as a leader of the community by all.”
Matejka recognizes the importance of the mission of the college and continues to support it in a variety of ways. He served on the Minnesota State College Foundation Board from 2007-2013, the last three of those years as board president. He has volunteered on the Foundation Golf Tournament Committee for several years and is instrumental in its continuing success.
Matejka and his wife, Natalie, support the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation with their time and talents and as donors. They are members of the Foundation’s Legacy Circle, which is a group of donors who have included the college in their future estate plans.
In addition to his service to the college, Dan is very active in the wider Winona community. He is currently the board president of Project Fine, and he has served on the boards of Winona Volunteer Services, the Winona State University Warrior Club, and Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church. He is active as a basketball and baseball official and coached the Winona VFW Baseball Team from 1986-1999.
“On behalf of the entire college community, I am delighted to congratulate Dan Matejka for receiving the 2019 Outstanding Alumni — Winona Award,” said MSC Southeast Interim President Larry Lundblad. “This is an honor well deserved.”
