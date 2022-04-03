Master Gardener: Garden havens

Many people think of their homes as safe havens, places where they can enjoy relief from the stresses of daily life and where they can depend on having what they need. The outdoor spaces of a home — from an apartment balcony to a patio or small yard strip, even to wooded acreage — extend this haven outward, offering us an opportunity to accommodate and support the citizens of the natural world.

To provide a haven for wildlife, first know that “wildlife” means everything from a tiny native bee to a little brown bat. Also, nature’s interconnectedness means that every choice you make has the chance to benefit many different kinds of wildlife.

You’ll need to provide four elements:

n A source of water: Your property may contain a stream or be located near a river or lake. If not, you might create your own pond! Easiest is to provide a birdbath. Keep the birdbath clean, rinsing or hosing it out as needed, and make sure to keep it topped up during hot weather. A wide, shallow birdbath works best, offering a safe approach for small birds. Including a variety of plants in your space also guarantees that insects will be able to obtain moisture from nectar and water droplets.

n Sources of food: Provide a varied menu in your outdoor space, and consider plants that offer several types of food. For example, the serviceberry (Juneberry) shrub offers pollen for insects with its delicate spring bloom and tasty berries later in the summer, which birds (and people!) can enjoy. Echinacea (purple coneflower) is a favorite source of nectar for many pollinator species; later, its seeds are a favorite for goldfinches. Any plant that feeds insects will also feed insectivores, too!

n Sources for nesting materials: Birds love dried grasses and stems, small twigs, and clumps of moss or mud. A typical small yard offers many of these useful items for clever nest-makers. To supplement, cut 2-4” lengths of yarn or string and drape them on branches or plants for birds to take.

n Sources of shelter: A shrub or tree offers not only a place where a bird might build a nest but also shelter from rain, high winds, or winter cold. If you include a variety of plants in your yard, their differing leaf shapes will offer rest, shade, and egg-laying spots for many beneficial insects.

Even the design layout of your outdoor space can provide shelter; for example, a line of medium-height shade-loving hostas along a fence allows rabbits safety from predators as they pass through your yard and a rest from summer’s heat.

For more ideas, you can consult the National Wildlife Federation website, which offers a helpful “Certify your garden” checklist: https://www.nwf.org/Garden-for-Wildlife/Certify. Also, The University of Minnesota Extension offers a wide variety of helpful online resources to help you choose plants for your home landscape: https://extension.umn.edu/lawns-and-landscapes/landscape-design

Have fun creating a haven for you and your wildlife neighbors!

Laura Armstrong is part of the Winona Master Gardener Volunteer Program.

