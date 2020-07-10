Masks now required in Winona County buildings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County has announced that masks are required in all county buildings starting Friday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, after a mask requirement order was enforced in the city of Winona.

Winona County buildings were originally listed as an exception for the city’s mask order.

Winona County buildings include Winona County Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center, Licensing Center, County Office Building and Highway Department.

Additionally, county officials ask people to limit how many people enter the buildings and for people not to come in if they are feeling sick.

Officials ask people to not bring items into the buildings that are not essential.

For people who cannot wear masks because of medical, disability or development reasons, they are asked to keep a distance of at least six feet from others.

The mask requirement is expected to last at least 30 days.

The requirement for masks in the courthouse specifically was also decided by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

