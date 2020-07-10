Masks now required in Winona County buildings

Winona County has announced that masks are required in all county buildings starting Friday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, after a mask requirement order was enforced in the city of Winona.
Winona County buildings were originally listed as an exception for the city’s mask order.
Winona County buildings include Winona County Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center, Licensing Center, County Office Building and Highway Department.
Additionally, county officials ask people to limit how many people enter the buildings and for people not to come in if they are feeling sick.
Officials ask people to not bring items into the buildings that are not essential.
For people who cannot wear masks because of medical, disability or development reasons, they are asked to keep a distance of at least six feet from others.
The mask requirement is expected to last at least 30 days.
The requirement for masks in the courthouse specifically was also decided by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.