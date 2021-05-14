Masks no longer required in Winona; cases slow down in WAPS while vaccinations continue locally

Masks will no longer be required in Winona, city officials announced Friday, to match the decision of Gov. Tim Walz to end Minnesota's mask mandate.

The decisions follow newly released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks indoors.

There was a mask order in place in Winona and then at the state level since July 2020, It was decided upon by then Mayor Mark Peterson and was supported by the city council.

Masks are still required on public transit, and residents are still welcome to wear masks if they feel necessary.

Additionally, private businesses and organizations can still require masks to be worn inside their buildings.

Winona Area Public Schools has announced that masks will still be required in their schools.

“Masks were a critical tool that prevented the spread of COVID and kept Winonans safe throughout the pandemic. Now that many residents have been vaccinated, our community is in a different place. The order was the right thing to do then, and the end of the state’s mandate is the right thing to do now," Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said in a press release Friday.